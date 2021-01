Editor:

Perhaps it’s time to change the picture.

Elise Stefanik has grown too old and seditious for the freshman congressional portrait the Post-Star normally prints.

In 1779, Benedict Arnold sold out to the British for money and glory. Because of his treason, he is only represented at the Saratoga Battlefield by a sculpted boot.

Is it time to update Stefanik’s portrait with a photograph of her sneaker?

Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville

