Letter to the editor: It's time for us to pull together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I remember long, long ago there was a war called the Civil War — it was not any good, we all know this, too many lives were lost. This was a sad time for the people of the United States of America. Most of us remember reading about this. I have always said there was never a good war, as everyone loses. In this Civil War, we used guns of all types and anything that could kill people.

I hate to say it, but we are again having a different kind of civil war in our country. It’s a war of words between leaders of our land from the federal level to the states to the large cities. This is a civil war of words, which is not good for the people of the United States to hear. This is not good.

It is time for all of us to pull together, work together, be kind to each other and do the right stuff to help us get out of the mess we are in along with getting rid of this terrible virus. Let goodness and common sense take over — it’s time to work together.

Enough said — God bless America.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0