Letter to the editor: It's time for Stefanik to deboard the Trump train

Editor:

Open letter to Elise Stefanik:

This just in, the president’s legal team now alleges that members of Congress have paid to win their elected posts. Are you one of them? Are the 32 women you are so proudly acknowledging included in the president’s rogue gallery of vote “buyers?” Probably need to question the Senate majority leadership as well, did they win legitimately?

We are weeks from Election Day, you have repeatedly said the president has the right to challenge the results, OK. Since that time, he and his team have lost more than 30 times and withdrawn several legal challenges as well and won one. Now he is trying to have legal votes overturned by calling upon Republican state legislators to ignore the will of all their constituents. If successful, doesn’t that impact down-ballot races as well?

The challenges also seem sharply focused on areas with a predominately minority population, is this racist? By your silence and encouragement, are you racist?

When are you allowed to jump off the sinking ship that is captained by the loser of the presidential election and do the right thing? The president’s modus operandi is to attack anyone who shows a modicum of truth — are you afraid of this?