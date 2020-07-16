Letter to the editor: It's time for new face in 49th District

Editor:

I am writing in support of Thearse McCalmon to represent the the New York Senate's 49th District. Thearse recently secured the Democratic nomination and is now running to unseat Senator Jim Tedisco this November.

Ms. McCalmon has an impressive record of lifelong education, receiving multiple degrees in several fields, and this year celebrated the high school graduation of one of her four children. She also has a personal commitment to community activism — she has worked with the Underground Railroad History Project, has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, women, Native American communities, and has spoken at recent events for Black lives around the Capital District.

As a physician, I am particularly in support of improving the quality of and access to health care. McCalmon Supports the New York Health Act, which will ensure affordable health care to New Yorkers and protects reproductive health care rights for women. She includes a statement about nurse-to-patient ratios that will protect nurses and patients statewide.

McCalmon has developed policy statements that demonstrate a commitment to economic equity and environmental protection. These include protections for small business farmers, clean energy investments, affordable housing, increased minimum wage and infrastructure restoration.