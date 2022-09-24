Letter to the editor: It's time for a fresh face in state Senate

I think it's time now for a fresh face in our state Senate. Many Republican leaders, especially male leaders, seem to think that all of a sudden they are commanders of women's rights. They also think they are experts on women's bodies and are going to dictate what we can and cannot do! Well we now have a very determined and dedicated new force to reckon with when it comes to protecting women's and children's rights! That would be Jean Lapper who is running against Dan Stec for state Senate. Jean feels that as a state that not only protects reproductive freedom for our citizens, but is a beacon for women throughout the country, New York will lead the way to stop Lindsey Graham and others who want our daughters to have fewer rights than we did.