Letter to the editor: It's time for a fresh face in state Senate

I think it's time now for a fresh face in our state Senate. Many Republican leaders, especially male leaders, seem to think that all of a sudden they are commanders of women's rights. They also think they are experts on women's bodies and are going to dictate what we can and cannot do! Well we now have a very determined and dedicated new force to reckon with when it comes to protecting women's and children's rights! That would be Jean Lapper who is running against Dan Stec for state Senate. Jean feels that as a state that not only protects reproductive freedom for our citizens, but is a beacon for women throughout the country, New York will lead the way to stop Lindsey Graham and others who want our daughters to have fewer rights than we did.
As a mother of two daughters, Jean will not only fight for her girl's futures, she will also fight for yours!
Jean has lived in Queensbury for about 35 years, is a CPA, and a small business owner. She has been doing a lot of work in Warren County, and feels that parts of the North Country are neglected. She wants to help make the North Country more attractive to young people so they will stay instead of move away. She wants to help provide economic opportunity for them. She feels their voices aren't being heard in Albany. She wants to bring resources back to our area and will be the voice for change. So many Republicans are putting party before people. Jean will reverse that way of thinking and put people first! Let's get Jean elected and start a return back to the people first!
Jean Lapper for state Senate!
June Woodard, Queensbury