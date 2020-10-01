Letter to the editor: It's still hard to accept Trump as president

Editor:

As we head into this presidential election, it is harder than ever for me to accept that Trump is and could be again president!

My father brought us up with sound advice and guidance. He always said, you are never going to be better than your word. This made sense to me; if you say it, well, it better be true for if you are dishonest your word will mean nothing!

How sad that today you can lie and then lie about what you said and be president. Here are the facts the president said: Coronavirus will just go away — you all heard it. 200,000 dead so far! Just the idea that he has never really said wear the damn mask! The constant beating of his own drum — A-plus on the coronavirus, we have 4% of the population but 25% of the coronavirus cases in the world. I would give him a big fat F.

What he should have done in February was set the goal of testing for everyone as soon as possible, and we could have controlled the spread and shortened the shutdown, but no leadership there.

This is not a Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal issue. This is a lying, cheating, con man with no morals issue. A draft dodger that called the brave women and men who died fighting for our freedom suckers and losers. Believe me, he said it!