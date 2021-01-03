Letter to the editor: It's racist and Marxist to criticize mascots

Editor:

Your recent editorial, condemning local high schools for their team names/mascots was a pathetic attempt to divide our local communities while virtue-signaling that those who do not agree with your ideology are “bigots” or “racist.”

Are you unaware of the Washington Post’s (far from a conservative source) recent poll where they asked Native Americans what their opinion is of the (formerly) Washington Redskins’ name? The number one response was “proud” and the number two response was “indifferent.” If this is truly a democracy (despite our nation being a constitutional republic), then shouldn’t we consider these popular opinions rather than demand compliance in totalitarian fashion?

While we cannot change the history of our great nation, we can certainly accept that it is complicated and that, as certain nations expand, others unfortunately constrict/are absorbed. To use your argument then we must also disapprove of the Mongol conquest through Asia/Eastern Europe or the Islamic expansion through Western Africa. How about the Norman conquest of Britain or the expansion of the former penal colony that is now Australia?