Letter to the editor: It's New York that was never that great

Editor:

It was three years ago, in August 2018, when then Governor Andrew Cuomo said "America was never that great."

He forgot about the millions of immigrants who have come here for a better life and to live the American dream. Under his administration, scandals included sexual harassment, several thousand nursing home deaths from the coronavirus and the use of state employees on the taxpayers' dime and time assisting in ghostwriting his book for which he was paid $5 million.

With ever-increasing taxes and long-term debt, loss of jobs, failed public education system and declining public transportation, it is the Empire State that was never that great as it declined under his watch. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Larry Penner, Great Neck

