Letter to the editor: It's hard to argue when genius is so stable

Editor:
Our very stable genius, constitutional expert of a president not only believes in the constitutional right to keep and bare arms, but also believes in the constitutional right (whichever one it is) to keep and bare faces. He absolutely defends his stance that neither bare arms nor bare faces have contributed to the deaths of any American citizens, and that any statement to the contrary is a hoax.
You know, it really is hard to argue with such a man.
Bob Mungas, Cambridge
