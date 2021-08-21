Letter to the editor: It's a responsibility: Get vaccinated

Editor:
I don’t claim to be an expert at anything. I do claim to be searching for the fair and proper solution to any situation or problem challenging me. Denial of massive evidence always troubles me. I am deeply troubled.
My credibility: a) I am merely human, not political. b) I fully support the First and Fourteenth Amendments. c) I respect our rights as individuals, with specific covenants. d) Right vs. Morality? Complicated.
Now then, here’s where the sandpaper hits the spackle. It seems some of you unvaccinated individuals are confusing individual rights with individual responsibility. You have the moral charge as a free person to protect other humans in your “community” — the USA, in this case.
History clearly shows that the teamwork of “the people” works. Without it, failure in one form or another looms. If you continue to refuse taking responsibility to support and accept the validity of the worldwide preponderance of scientific, medical and nonpolitical evidence supporting COVID-19 vaccination (not to mention the historical cycles eradicating smallpox, measles, diphtheria, polio, etc. through vaccination), you must then assume the alternate task of avoiding all social situations, staying in your home/yard or setting up an isolated community, or wearing a mask if you absolutely need to be somewhat social.
Lives are being lost needlessly again. If unvaccinated, you are already potentially responsible for those deaths. Fact: You can’t be sure if you are sharing the virus unless vaccinated or frequently tested. Where is your conscience?
My father, a good, fair and well-liked man, would say, “David, always consider others as you consider yourself and you’ll be happy and successful.”
Get vaccinated or get out. Like it or not, that’s where we are. Keep it simple. Only two viable options exist. Pick one.
Dave Covey, Myrtle Beach