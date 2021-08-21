Letter to the editor: It's a responsibility: Get vaccinated

Editor:

I don’t claim to be an expert at anything. I do claim to be searching for the fair and proper solution to any situation or problem challenging me. Denial of massive evidence always troubles me. I am deeply troubled.

My credibility: a) I am merely human, not political. b) I fully support the First and Fourteenth Amendments. c) I respect our rights as individuals, with specific covenants. d) Right vs. Morality? Complicated.

Now then, here’s where the sandpaper hits the spackle. It seems some of you unvaccinated individuals are confusing individual rights with individual responsibility. You have the moral charge as a free person to protect other humans in your “community” — the USA, in this case.