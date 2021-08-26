 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: It wasn't insurrection if it wasn't organized

Letter to the editor: It wasn't insurrection if it wasn't organized

Editor:

As reported in numerous news sources such as Reuters, the "FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated"- sources by Mark Hosenball and Sarah N. Lynch.

I find it disingenuous and perhaps even agenda-driven to have a title for your article "Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over Jan. 6 insurrection." Insurrection? Really? When the FBI finds no real evidence it was organized.

I am not saying don't sue the people who rioted and trespassed and acted illegally, but to call it an insurrection when as Reuters reported, "The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials."

This was not an opinion piece it was a news piece, and it is news that needs to be reported. I am disappointed.

Eric Mondschein, Queensbury

