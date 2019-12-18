Letter to the editor: It's time to fix nation's gun laws

When times get tough the smart get tougher. Let’s put an end to all the shootings going on every day in our country. It’s time to build bigger jails. It’s time to make the law so tough if you are caught with a gun that you will want to get rid of it when you hear what the law is. We can’t continue to let all these shootings go on and getting worse every week. We are at war in our own country. Let’s stop it now one way or another. I did say we are smart people. Now let’s see how smart we really are. It’s past time for a big change in our gun laws or do we have to wait until something bad takes place where we live? Enough said.