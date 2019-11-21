Editor:
I commend Ken Tingley for his column today, Nov. 17, 2019, in The Post-Star regarding the “impeachment hearings.”
He reminds us that less than half of us voted in the election earlier this month.
It’s prophetic that his article appears next to Medal of Honor precipitant Sammy Davis who became a hero defending our country in Cai Lay, Vietnam.
Our responsibility to defend the country we love is that we have to get out and vote and take the time to get informed!
I see that “hard core” Trumpers condone everything that Trump does including intimidating Marie Yovanovitch while she was giving testimony at the impeachment hearings. This transgression deserves another article of impeachment – all by itself!
Our Elise Stefanik has joined forces with the wrestler Jim Jordan and will do or say anything to disrupt the hearings to prevent the truth from coming out.
Be assured that Trump’s base will come out and vote. They are getting something they want – and it’s not freedom for everyone!
Our “only” defense is to get informed – if you still have a brain – and get out and Vote.
Be assured that there are not thousands and thousands of journalists trying to put one over on the “American Public.” They’re not “on the take.” And no one has enough money to pay them all off!
I’m heartened by Chris Wallace of “Fox News” on Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony: “If you’re not moved, you don’t have a pulse.”
Not even Fox News is beyond hope!
Ron Hintz, Argyle