Editor:
What a happy article titled "Saving with students" that appeared in The Post-Star on June 13. The town of Moreau is partnering with heavy equipment instructor Randy Weeks and his students at the Southern Adirondack Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES to clear a site for the new handicapped-accessible playground at Betar Park in the town of Moreau. This provides the students with an excellent opportunity for on-the-job training and experience. This training will allow the students to receive a certification to operate everything from bulldozers to excavators. This partnership is also saving the town of Moreau $15,000.
Congratulations to all involved. It's always nice to read good and happy news.
Margaret Kelly, South Glens Falls