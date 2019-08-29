Editor:
Gene Casella’s statement of “It’s time to kill the Second Amendment.” He wants to eliminate guns completely in our society. How stupid and short sighted he is. Didn’t you fight in WWI, Gene, to set Europe free from the Nazis who confiscated all guns from the common German person so he couldn’t start a revolt against the Nazis? Then they were brain washed into accepting all the socialistic crap the Nazi party fed them. Maybe if they had guns, Gene, they could have stopped Hitler before the war. Now go back to your childhood education, Gene, about American history from 1700-1800. Didn’t they tell you about how people like Washington, Jefferson, and great American heroes who met in secret to buy guns, cannons, black powder and things of war to overthrow King George for “no taxation without representation.” We won the revolution with guns, Gene, and WWI and WWII and not with ideas you spout off. Then the American leaders saw a need for guns for the population. They knew you had to protect freedom against tyrannical government who confiscate them.
Then they wrote a U.S. Constitution with a Bill of Rights to protect us from a big national government. And yes, Gene, people will kill people without guns. Didn’t Cain kill his brother Abel with a club? What a shame you keep pushing your Garden of Eden agenda. People are sinful that’s why people kill people.
James M. Tomaski, Glens Falls