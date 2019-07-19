Editor:
I attended the Lights for Liberty event last Friday night in Glens Falls. I came away with these thoughts: In many circumstances, it is easy to paint both sides with broad brushes. Communicating through a loud bullhorn makes it hard to respond to false accusations made on both sides. I was holding a sign that said keep families together. I was told, correctly, that anyone who commits a crime and is sent to prison in this country is separated from their children. No argument there! Children here are sent to live with other family members or put into foster care, not in overcrowded cells lacking the basics of hygiene and traumatized by separation. In this country they can visit their parents and they will be reunited.
Could the other side have known that I am not there supporting open boarders, or that I don’t put my actions and money where my mouth is to help children whose parents have committed a crime? I used to be the director of Big Brothers Big Sisters – we provided mentors to children who had an incarcerated parent and acted as a support system for them, and yet I was told I am a hypocrite. The other night, despite feeling crushed under the weight of false accusations I had no way to defend, I tried to understand what was being said by the people who were louder, see myself from their perspective. I was told to go back to New York City. I live in Hudson Falls, as does the man who held the bullhorn. I was told I am a lot of things that I am not, and I hope the things people on the other side of the street were accused of are just as untrue.
June Lardner Waters, Hudson Falls