Editor:
“The Glens Falls 6” appreciated your Sept. 7 editorial on our plight and calling us “dastardly desperados”; as peace and justice activists we have been called much worse. It is a gift to find yourself an overweight, out of shape senior citizen and still have someone think you’re some kind of “bad ass.” As we are all “past middle age,” as you so tenderly put it, we would also have accepted being called “The Dirty Half Dozen” for the cultural reference for people of our generation.
All humor aside, we were in Stefanik’s office to plead on behalf of our common and connected humanity. This is an administration that claimed Christ to get elected and then acts in ways that make the angels weep. With our tax money, in our names, children are being separated from their families and put in what amount to concentration camps; traumatized to the point of mental and physical illness. Many will carry lifelong disabilities from this treatment. Those are the lucky ones, at least seven children (that we know of) have died in these camps.
This is not about Trump or anti-Trump. It’s not even about legal or illegal immigration. This is about who we are as a nation. This is about our basic humanity and decency. This is also about understanding that what the government does to others, they can (and often will) do to you.
Scripture calls us to treat the foreigners among us as our own and makes clear that we belong to each other. “What you have done to the least of my people, you have done to me.”
That’s why we were in Stefanik’s office.
Linda LeTendre, Saratoga Springs