Letter to the editor: It is time to end the madness on Nov. 3

Editor:

To watch a president wage a four year campaign of deliberate division, trolling, and stoked unrest, and then when that steady injection of national division boils over, to watch him blame the party not in power ... is truly one of the great political con jobs in American history.

The only solution is to vote him out, along with any senator or representative who supports him simply because it benefits them (Stefanik!).

Even if you don't like the alternative, anyone will be an improvement! I am not a Democrat, but we need to put an end to this madness in November. Vote!

Stephen Schaefer, Queensbury

