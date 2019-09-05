Editor:
What is happening to our community? I have read that two members of the local “North Country Deplorables” group have said that they should be able to shoot liberal protesters. Another member wrote, “I want you to be in my sights. I want your neck under my boot. See you on the streets, you anti-white scum.”
Thoughts and statements can lead to actions. Similar statements at a right-wing extremist rally led a man from Ohio to drive his car into a group of liberal protesters in Charlottesville, killing a young woman and injuring 19 others. Imagine this happening at Centennial Circle in Glens Falls. Imagine a white-supremacist walking into Walmart and shooting people. It happened in El Paso in reaction to Donald Trump’s reckless rhetoric about an invasion along the southern border. It could happen here.
It is time to step back from the brink while we have time. I encourage members of white-supremacy groups to renounce violence. I encourage leaders in churches and government to denounce violence and intimidation.
This rise in right-wing extremism began during the Trump campaign. The ugly truth is that the President of the United States, the leader of the GOP, has unleashed racist fear and hatred in this country and around the world. It is time for decent people, regardless of political party membership, to stand up and say “enough!”
“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” (Edmund Burke). It happened in Nazi Germany. Do not let it happen here. Do not tolerate talk of violence and intimidation, for talk can lead to actions. Stand up for what is right, before it is too late.
Richard Morse, Warrensburg