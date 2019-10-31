Editor:
I believe it is urgent that we re-elect Sue Clary to continue her heroic work for the town of Salem. Having worked with her both before and during her two years as supervisor, I learned to admire her ability to listen, to understand “the angles” of a problem and to come out with a calmly reasoned solution. Then you watch how hard she works to achieve that goal; all quietly and with tact.
Recently she met with state and county officials to try to save our threatened health center, succeeded in keeping our polling site in Shushan and met tirelessly on current issues (public works, budget, Wi-Fi needs, etc.) Her ideas as head of the Chamber of Commerce benefit business, and the family business McCartee’s Antiques provides many local artisans space and publicity. Sue is at the center of her hometown’s events, the town she loves and persistently champions. We can follow her example and all gain the benefits in the future.
You have free articles remaining.
We need to have her continued intelligent leadership. Salem, Shushan voters please join me in working to re-elect hardworking Sue Clary supervisor.
Anita Witten, Shushan