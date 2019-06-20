Editor:
My husband, Ryan Isachsen, is running for Milton Town Board, and I couldn't be more excited! Believe me when I say he truly cares about our town, and he wants to see it continue to remain a great place to live. He will work tirelessly for you, your family, your neighbors.
I grew up in a Navy family and moved multiple times. In the early 2000s, my family returned to the town of Milton. This is when I met Ryan. We would later get married, buy our first home and have two beautiful children, all here in the town of Milton. We could have purchased a home anywhere, but we wanted to stay right here.
Ryan is a great husband and a great father to our children. He cares deeply about our community and would be as quick to help a stranger as he would a family member. He has shown interest in giving back and volunteering in Milton from the start. He has spent countless hours on a town committee, the Town Ethics Board, attending Red Cross and American Heart Association events through the town and so much more.
Please write in my husband, Ryan Isachsen, for Milton Town Board!
Cassi Isachsen, Ballston Spa