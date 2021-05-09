Letter to the editor: Is getting a shot 'too much' to ask?

Editor:

It appears that 44% of Trumpublicans refuse to get vaccinated — compared to 8% of Democrats. So that we will never reach "herd immunity" and get rid of COVID-19.

I’ve managed to survive as a Democrat for 84 years and the only thing we can agree on is trying to minimize "loss of life."

Meantime, Republicans never let "that" stand in their way when they want something!

They are now obsessed by being "replaced" by minorities such as Latinos coming from Mexico and try to undercount them in the 2020 census. What they should be worried about is being replaced by Democrats as they die off from the COVID-19 pandemic!

They are no longer a threat to me as I am fully vaccinated by now and proud of it, along with being a Navy veteran. However, I have a son that can’t get vaccinated due to a "brain aneurysm."

Is getting vaccinated "too much" to ask from these Trumpublicans to do for their country — or are they looking for a "free ride"?

Ron Hintz, Argyle

