Letter to the editor: IRS should target our oligopoly

Editor:
The founders of the big tech companies along with a number of very successful hedge fund managers have become ultra-rich and abuse their wealth to try to impose their will on everyone else by corrupting the election process, prime examples being George Soros and Michael Bloomberg. This is one trait of a plutocracy and runs counter to the ideals of a constitutional republic, in my opinion.
Although I don’t like progressive taxes, I’ll make an exception for the ultra-rich. These people have become wealthy due in part to wealth accumulation under America’s capitalist system, and like monopolies that have been broken up by the Sherman Antitrust Act, their oligopoly can and should be broken up by the IRS before it goes too far.
Charles F. Heimerdinger, Edinburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!