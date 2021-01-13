Letter to the editor: Iota is wrong standard for investigation

Editor:

In regard to a letter published Sunday, Jan. 10, from Michael J. Grasso, former chairman of the Warren County Republican Committee, recently appointed member fo Warren Washington County IDA — please be advised, Mr. Grasso's and Congressmember Stefanik’s objections to the 2020 presidential election have been lawfully overruled by every state and federal court in which they were made. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that one state cannot challenge another’s election process.

As an aside, I looked up the word iota, which means an extremely small amount, and found an example of its use: “Nothing she said seemed to make an iota of difference.” Mr. Grasso, words do matter. Adding “slightest” to modify iota, sounds like diminishing a very little amount even further to just about nothing.

The legal standards or burdens of proof include:

• Beyond a reasonable doubt;

• A clear and convincing amount of evidence;

• The lowest standard, a preponderance of the evidence (more likely than not).