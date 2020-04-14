Letter to the editor: Invisible hand is visibly shaking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Americans have worshiped the invisible hand of the market because of the invisible magic it performs unseen. “Leave me alone,” it says “and I will work wonders for you. Forget about pensions or Social Security. Because you are smarter than others, you should invest in your own personal retirement account, and you will be the elite, the shareholders, and shareholder value will conquer all.”

Invisible hand demanded that we strip away protections and regulations, safeguards that kept invisible hand safe for everyone. All that personal protective equipment was stripped away, little by little over the last 40 years.

Then invisible hand got COVID on it. Now invisible hand has demanded invisible hand sanitizer, and that is very expensive, at least $2 trillion expensive, and invisible hand wants more.

COVID has made much of invisible hand’s workings visible. It turns out that invisible hand has been taking from all of us and putting most of it into the pockets of a very few. It wasn’t magic at all! It was sleight of hand.

“But the stock market is rebounding,” invisible hand cries. “Don’t pay attention to the national debt I used to warn about.”