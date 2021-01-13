Letter to the editor: Investigation we need is into the election

Editor:

I read the article in the New York Post recently, regarding Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's position on opposing the certification of the contested electors on Jan. 6, and I absolutely agree with her decision. Why wouldn't every Democrat and Republican elected representative agree? The American people need to know what really happened. I appreciate Congresswoman Stefanik taking a stand. I hope this is a step forward to find out the facts.

So the election results are coming in on election night and then around 3:30 a.m. they stop. Why? What I have been reading about and listening to since the election bring up questions for me, such as chain of custody issues, ballot box issues, ballots from New York state trucked into Pennsylvania, voting software issues, ballots in suitcases in Georgia. Servers in other countries. Are you kidding me?

I listened to many people who worked the election in Pennsylvania and heard serious questions raised by regular people with no agenda.