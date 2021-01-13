Letter to the editor: Investigation we need is into the election

Editor:
I read the article in the New York Post recently, regarding Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's position on opposing the certification of the contested electors on Jan. 6, and I absolutely agree with her decision. Why wouldn't every Democrat and Republican elected representative agree? The American people need to know what really happened. I appreciate Congresswoman Stefanik taking a stand. I hope this is a step forward to find out the facts.
So the election results are coming in on election night and then around 3:30 a.m. they stop. Why? What I have been reading about and listening to since the election bring up questions for me, such as chain of custody issues, ballot box issues, ballots from New York state trucked into Pennsylvania, voting software issues, ballots in suitcases in Georgia. Servers in other countries. Are you kidding me?
I listened to many people who worked the election in Pennsylvania and heard serious questions raised by regular people with no agenda.
Congresswoman Stefanik noted that Article II of the US Constitution and the 12th Amendment "makes clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential Election." She stated in the article she believes those questions exist. So do I. I believe the integrity of our system of government is at stake here, not a small matter.
Congresswoman Stefanik stated "tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security." Agree.
We need to know what happened from a full investigation.
Brandon Myers, town of Saratoga