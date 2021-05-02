Letter to the editor: Invest in mental health treatment

Editor:

We often hear about the police interactions with the mentally ill at a crisis point. The stories are tragic for all involved. The incidents may result in injury or death to the patient, or arrest of a very sick individual because no other option is available. If the police succeed in successfully bringing the patient to the hospital they are discharged instead of admitted.

I want to be clear, these are cases that make the news but are not the “norm” of mental illness. They are the result of a disease that continues to progress into more severe symptoms from a lack of treatment. Barriers to appropriate services are the primary cause of these episodes, as well as contributing to the increased homeless population, the increased numbers of overdoses (both intentional and accidental) and an overall lack of productivity and happiness. I am not talking about people suffering because they refuse treatment. These cases are actually fewer than you would expect. I am talking about willing patients being denied treatment. These desperate people are refused admission to a psychiatric bed, a hospital bed or supportive housing. Only 10% of people suffering from addiction are able to find treatment services, and the services available are often woefully inadequate.