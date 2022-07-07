 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Interstate 88 is a mess to drive

Letter to the editor

Interstate 88. As a "snowbird," I have been traveling up from the South for six years, and I-88 has been a mess.

Constant repaving.

Someone should be checking this as the expenditure trail it has left.

Ken Prossick, Chestertown

0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News