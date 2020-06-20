Letter to the editor: Interesting details in historical story

Letter to the editor: Interesting details in historical story

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Upon reading about the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, it was interesting to read news reports that some pharmacists, particularly in Philadelphia, were charging up to $52 for a gallon of whiskey as whiskey was believed to be a cure-all.

Observing personally the brisk business liquor stores are doing, it is comforting to note that most whiskeys are not costing the thirsty $52 in 2020!

Other crazy remedies noted in 1918 were applying onion paste to the chest and walking outdoors in the nude. When I finally do go out and about I hope that I never see somebody putting both remedies into action!

Monica Stahl, South Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News