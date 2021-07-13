 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Insurance should cost more for unvaccinated

Editor:

I work at Walmart and medical insurance is significantly more expensive if you are a tobacco user, due to the higher risk of tobacco-related illness and asociated expenses.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is much more likely to result in serious illness and hospitalization, which would likely result in significant medical costs that health insurance companies will have to pay for.

I think that health insurance companies should inform their subscribers that, if they do not get the COVID-19 shot, they will have to pay significantly higher premiums due to higher risk of significant claims. COVID-19 is much more dangerous in the near term than tobacco, and health plan premiums should reflect this.

Dwight Moody, Mineville

