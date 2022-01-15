Letter to the editor: Inspections won't stop species

Editor:

In a fall mailing of a legislative update from state Sen. Dan Stec, it was noted that Senator Stec was pushing for a new law to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Adirondack waterways.

Should I be at a boat launching site in the summer months where college-aged monitors are sitting at these boat inspection stations waiting for their ship to come in (or go out), I ask them if they’ve ever read “Don Quixote” (required high school reading for my age group). As yet none have ever responded in the affirmative.

I then ask them how it is that a very small “frog” pond at my house property has Eurasian milfoil when neither boat nor human has ever entered that pond. After a brief pause, I then tell them that it is there because of a four-letter word pluralized to five — ducks. Milfoil captured within their feathers or feces is transported far and wide.

Where present, muskrats throughout the Northeast use milfoil as a food source and spread the plant through their digestive system.

Studies done in Hamilton, Ontario, have shown mosquito species that once occurred only in far, remote reaches of our globe now inhabiting this study area of Hamilton, Ontario. This is because these mosquitoes have been transported by airplanes (and containers) within our global economy — much the same fashion as the Norway rat and English sparrow came to North America by wooden ships in our historic past. Once on North American shores, Mother Nature is the dominant dispersal agent.

So boat inspection and washing stations ay be good optics, but you are merely tilting at windmills — ala Don Quixote.

Tom Gebo, Moriah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0