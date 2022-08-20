 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Innocent until proven guilty under the law

Letter to the editor

I can't believe The Miami Herald has followed me to the Adirondacks! "The news coming out of Mar-a-Lago is appalling"? "There are reports these may be documents ... ." May be? What is appalling is that you are still innocent until proven guilty under the law, nothing has been found as yet but you are delighted to print this.

As a Miamian who spends four months a year here, one of the delights of this region is getting away from The Miami Herald, but you had to go ruin it!

Manya Lowman, Warrensburg

