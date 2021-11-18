Letter to the editor: Infrastructure bill observations

Editor:

We see the familiar headlines: “Bipartisan Deal!”; “$110 Billion+ Earmarked For Roads, Bridges, Airports, etc.!”; “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!!!"

It’s understandable that many of you are convinced this infrastructure bill is actually good at this point in time with clickbait headlines flooding the American media.

I’ll put aside the petty politics of leverage and political capital; I have little interest/patience for that sort of nonsense. The entire concept of this bill, specifically at this exact point in time, is what concerns me as a taxpayer. We are going to severely increase demand for building supplies by throwing billions of dollars at overpriced construction projects over the next 5 years, driving this already runaway inflation cycle even higher. … Would it not be more prudent to allow the economy to settle for a significant amount of time before moving forward with this magnitude of spending?

I understand many of you aren’t as inhibited with regards to government spending; many of you work for the government (or rely upon government contracts), so plans such as this infrastructure bill provide job security.

However, tens of millions of citizens are not wrong by expressing their concerns that the common American taxpayer is tired of being taken advantage of by state/federal politicians and those who lobby for our hard-earned confiscated wealth. What sense does it make for local families to pay for an overpass in Kentucky, or a stormwater drain in South Carolina, when these updates could have been made at any given point in time before this monstrosity was passed?

The GOP representatives from NY who voted for this bill have allowed NY off the hook for decades of irresponsible policies; they have taken another federal bailout instead of demanding accountability from Albany. They failed those who put them in office.

Meanwhile the U.S. dollar continues to implode.

Eric Geisel, Putnam Station

