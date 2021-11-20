Letter to the editor: Inflation needs to be addressed

Editor:

Escalating inflation!

It’s a major economic problem today and needs to be addressed promptly.

Supply chain bottlenecks and enormous monetary stimulus have contributed to soaring consumer prices, from food and apparel to energy and used cars.

Inflation produces harmful economic effects, including a reduction in real wages, higher nominal interest rates, lower economic growth and other economic imbalances, not to mention the psychological stress and tension inflicted on low- and middle-income families.

After all, high inflation disproportionately effects low-wage workers, since a greater percentage of their disposable income is spent on basic necessities, like food, rent and gas.

Yes, minimum wage increases, stimulus payments and higher hourly wage rates initially helped to deal with society’s income gap, but these efforts have now largely been offset by the surging inflation, causing real incomes to stagnate. Consequently, middle and lower income classes are no better off now than they were before, all thanks to skyrocketing inflation.

Some days you just can’t win.

Left unchecked, inflation could easily get out of control, resulting in economic havoc and culminating in a kind of hellish stagflation (if not a recession or even worse) that plagued most of the 1970s.

At this point, the government’s only course of action seems to be simply pressing ahead with its infrastructure plan to revitalize the nation’s supply chain and enhance shipping capacity, which indeed will eventually help mitigate the problem. But that will take substantial time and effort.

Meanwhile, Nero fiddles while Rome burns.

Fortunately, there are more effective immediate methods.

Releasing a certain of amount of oil from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve is a workable short-term option.

With an increased supply of oil on the market, aggregate supply and demand would reach equilibrium, reducing or at least stabilizing energy prices. Furthermore, a beneficial trickle-down effect would occur, as the cost of fossil — fuel transported goods such as food, clothing, household products, appliances, furniture, etc., would also fall.

With lower inflation, the risk of catastrophic disruptions and threats to our economy would dissipate.

To summarize, a release of oil from our strategic petroleum reserve would be an effective, efficient and timely method to reduce or at least temper the inflation rate, maintain a low level of interest rates, help preserve real income gains for the middle and lower classes, and keep the current economic recovery intact.

We cannot afford to delay.

Like the proverbial toothpaste squeezed from its tube that’s almost impossible to put back in, it’s equally impossible to rein in runaway inflation once it gets out of control.

So, let’s do it now!

Edward Corcoran, Fort Ann, president of EBC Investors

