With the current state of our nation's economy, it's clear we have a serious problem that needs addressing. The U.S. debt-ceiling reached crisis state in January of this year — a not-so-happy way to start the New Year. Since Biden took office, Americans have been struggling to put food on the table, heat their homes and afford skyrocketing as prices.

Let's seriously think about the fact that when President Trump was in office, gas prices ranged anywhere from $1.87 to $2.98 and since Biden has been in office, that same gas has cost anywhere $1.96 to $5.03. The average price of gas in our region today is $3.67 — keep in mind the highest gas price during the Trump presidency was $2.98! Bad enough we have to pay these high prices at the pump, but think about how devastating these prices are to the businesses that keep our country going. That astronomical grocery or home heating bill you've had recently — that is the price we are paying for an incompetent president and Democrat policies.

Our congresswoman here in the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, has been a leading advocate to end the crippling inflation affecting us all. At the forefront of the issue, the congresswoman introduced a bill called REIN-IN, quite literally to rein in the spending of our federal government and slow the rise of inflation, and I would like to thank her for keeping this issue front and center. Folk's it's time to really think about our country, and economy, pay attention to what your leaders are doing for you.

Chuck Bleibtrey,

Lake George