Letter to the editor: Inflation hurting, when will it end?

Here's another facet to the inflation crisis. In order for most small businesses to keep costs reasonable, there is an extra charge on your bill if you use a credit card. I was not aware of this because I usually pay with cash, but recently I was at a local restaurant and when I got the bill, a charge was automatically added for use of a credit card to pay.

When will this ever end? My grocery bill is increasing weekly, I have to cross off items on my list every shopping trip. If this continues, I won't even be able to afford the list.

I restate, when will this end? I am more conscious of every penny I spend and in a better position than most older people. But how long will I be there? There has to be a solution out there somewhere. Hopefully it will come sooner than later.

Lucy LaPointe, Whitehall