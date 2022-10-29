Letter to the editor: Independent study would have helped

Had Moreau Planning Board followed through with their agreement for an independent review on Saratoga Biochar facility there would be no lawsuit.

Some concerns stem from things the CEO said himself. He stated biosolids don’t contain PFAS. Shortly after, the EPA announced biosolids do in fact contain PFAS. He said his process eliminates them. The EPA contradicted that stating they aren’t sure what happens to PFAS during pyrolysis. Their paperwork suggests this plant will be releasing PFAS into the air.

When presenting this project to another town in 2019 the stack height was addressed. At 75 feet that board immediately said “that to me means odors.” The height has increased to 115 feet since then.

It’s true biosolids are not labeled toxic by any state or federal agency. Yet! It’s coming, but the EPA won’t have their assessment on biosolids completed until winter of 2024.

Let’s lobby to ban biosolids, in any shape or form for use in agriculture or home gardens until the EPA completes testing. Continuing to use it in this way, knowing it makes people and livestock sick, is insane! Does cooking it down into charcoal make it safer to use in agriculture? We can’t take this company’s self-assessed assurance that their process and product are safe. For over 30 years the EPA assured biosolids are safe to use in this way. They test for only nine out of over 80,000 toxic substances in biosolids. Many of which are known as forever chemicals because of the inability to destroy them.

I don’t want this facility in anyone's backyard! An independent study could have been helpful in determining the impact this facility could have on my quality of life regarding stench and noise and the public health threat regarding emissions and the use of their final product as fertilizer.

Mary Clear, Fort Edward