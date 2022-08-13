Letter to the editor: Independent studies needed on Biochar

Saratoga Biochar Solutions has proposed a project in the Moreau Industrial Park LLC. The good news is it will bring 20 jobs, and it will be the first company to come to the park in 30 years.

The bad news is:

School taxes will go to the Hudson Falls School District and other taxes paid will not produce significant revenues for the town.

No transportation study has been done, but 720 tons of sewer sludge will be in 50 huge trucks traveling the roads of Moreau and the roads of some of our neighboring communities every day.

Based on the company’s part one SEQR statement, noise will exceed local regulations. Independent parties did no independent study.

Annual air emission of 966,232 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year will have a large impact on air quality. Independent parties did no independent studies.

Sulfuric acid stored in large storage tanks could cause a moderate or large impact on groundwater in local streams or the Hudson River.

Biochar's answer in part 1 SEQR indicates that shutting doors and windows in buildings will limit foul odors' effect.

Biochar in part 3 SEQR that impact on human health, with no startup operation, with no experience of operations with the process being proposed, estimates a moderate to large impact to human health is likely.

The company has made statements of confidence in their plans and believes that they will produce safely. Independent studies if performed would provide a more accurate picture.

Moreau and other surrounding communities share in negative effects of other chemical companies that contributed to high cancer rates in our region, and tons of cancer-causing chemicals that have been buried in local communities. People of Moreau, speak up, stop Biochar in Moreau!

Preston Jenkins, Moreau