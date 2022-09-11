Letter to the editor: Independent review of Biochar needed

As many are well aware, Saratoga Biochar has been approved by the Moreau Planning Board. Various concerns were voiced regarding this business' impact on the environment with its proximity to many homes, apartment developments, area schools, the town's recreational center, and the Hudson River.

During a meeting held in May 2022 it was decided that an independent review would be conducted as the board recognized the complexity of Saratoga Biochar's proposal and felt seeking input from an expert would be beneficial. Unfortunately, this review never occurred as the board later determined that there would be no benefit from an independent and unbiased review of the project despite this being the first of its kind and the controversy that surrounds it.

Rather, the board based the decision on information provided by the company itself toting the benefits of the project. When questions were raised about the emissions of harmful chemicals into the surrounding environment, which include the highly toxic PFOAS (these are cancer-causing "forever chemicals"), the company stated that the PFOAS would be broken down during the heating process. The issue with this statement is that the temperature that was reflected in the plan will in fact not break these harmful chemicals down; the company later sought permission to emit these harmful chemicals into the atmosphere.

This is not a political issue but an issue concerning the health and future of Moreau and the towns that border it. An independent review is not an outlandish idea but is a smart move to ensure that all aspects are reviewed by a professional to protect the community and ease the multitude of concerns expressed by hundreds of residents. The community is hopeful that with the submission of comments to the DEC, an independent review will be suggested and completed after all.

Tatiana Bubello, Moreau