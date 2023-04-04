I am writing to support the bottle and can deposit proposed bottle bill expansion. The bottle bill expansion has been sitting in the New York State Assembly environmental committee since January 2022. Many bottle return centers in New York and here in Warren County are struggling to stay open, and as many people hear in the news, banks are collapsing lately and sadly local return centers may end up collapsing soon if the new York State Assembly doesn’t pass the bottle bill expansion.

Many small business owners and supporters are emailing their Assembly members asking them to bring the bottle bill expansion to the floor of the Assembly and I have been writing letters to Assembly member Matthew Simpson and other Assembly members, but all I am hearing is crickets. It is very sad that New York State Assembly members are ignoring local business owners who own return centers begging for help and they will not visit these business owners’ businesses to hear their concerns.

The Assembly members campaign during election that they support local businesses, but at the same time, they turn their backs on local business owners. When someone or group of supporters emails or send letters to a Assembly member, it seems like the supporters gets put on a Assembly ignore list and do not bother emailing the supporters.

It is time to expend the bottle bill, so there will be less litter and more jobs, but if the Assembly does nothing and does not vote on the bottle bill, more litter will end up in the streets of Warren County, parks and forest areas and the unemployment rate goes up.

James Sullivan,

Hudson Falls