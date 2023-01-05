Letter to the editor: Incompatibility of office is the issue

Regarding the article titled, "Dual positions law deadlocks," the question is not about a conflict of interest, but of compatibility of office.

A local municipality in New York state may by adoption of a local law supersede the doctrine of compatibility of office, but only for matters of public interest.

Incompatibility of office occurs when there is an intersection of the two positions resulting in conflict. It could be a conflict of duties or where one position is subordinate to the other.

For example, as a Town Board member they will be directly involved in setting the budget of the department where the insubordinate position serves.

This also includes setting the salary of that position. The Town Board may also vote on the appointment of this position. A person in that position may run for an elected office, but once elected to an office where there is an incompatibility of office, the norm is to vacate the first position held.

I have no direct interest in this community or the people involved. I just want to help clarify the terminology being used.

Catherine Hamlin,

Queensbury