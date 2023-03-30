In undergraduate school, I studied the “canon of great literature,” only later realizing it was “the masters’ canon" — white men who, consciously or unconsciously, excluded women, African Americans, Hispanics, immigrants, gay, lesbians — all who were “not them.” Critics bemoaned loss of “excellence.” In Transforming Knowledge, Minnich writes: "Calls for a new inclusivity are heard as threatening excellence itself … but what is put in question is, quite simply, exclusivity” — the power to keep others out. When “others” were included, my world expanded in richness, depth, bounty. History too expanded, not only “his story” but stories of struggles, courage, wisdom of those not in power — indigenous peoples, slaves, women, immigrants, workers, voices of trees, animals, Earth.

Recently the Vatican Archives, under lock and key from 1939-1958, were opened, Pope Francis wanting “increased transparency,” declaring “the Church is not afraid of history.” That transparency revealed Vatican’s support of Nazis during and after WWII and 2,000 years of anti-Semitism. Researchers understood the importance of truth, clear evidence, “honoring victims and survivors.” They wanted to understand why and how “good people throughout history become involved in cruelty and destruction.” The importance of knowing, the danger of ignorance.

Who are today’s “masters” afraid of history? (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis’ attacking academic freedom; condemning inclusion, equity, diversity; disallowing gender and African American studies, subjects encouraging children to question, think, grow. Banning books, censoring teachers, appointing conservative trustees, creating fear. “Freedom” for religious right Christians, “parental rights for chosen parents.” “Taking America Back” —backwards, into ignorance.

The Supreme Court, our new “masters,” erode hard-fought struggles expanding rights. Trump’s intentional lies about a stolen election harm democracy. Republican legislatures obsessively pass laws restricting women’s right to reproductive choice, limiting rights of gays, lesbians, trans to live their lives. Fossil fuels use power to exploit Earth for greed.

Don’t we want to understand how “people throughout history become involved in cruelty”?

Bernice Mennis

West Fort Ann