Letter to the editor: In this together, so cut school budget

Enrollment down, taxes up?
In the 2009-2010 school year, the enrollment in the Lake George School District was 1,000 students. In 2020-2021, it is projected to be 670. Enrollment is steadily declining as people leave due to high taxes and better job opportunities. Why is it that our taxes continue to rise?
I have issued a challenge to the Lake George school board to present a $0 tax increase budget for the coming year. Due to COVID-19, we are all experiencing economic upheaval. Many have been laid off, businesses have been forced to close or operate at greatly reduced levels.
Tourism, travel, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. Mortgages and rents are being delayed in favor of putting food on the table. Lake George is heavily dependent on tourism revenues during the short summer season. What's going to happen this season remains to be seen but I can promise you, it won't be "business as usual."
Everyone is being forced to prioritize and sacrifice. No person, business or institution is exempt, including the school district. "We've always done it this way" simply doesn't cut it.
There are expenses, such as core course requirements, contracts and operations that continue regardless of enrollment. (Note to Bolton Landing: Consolidation!) There are, however, other costs, such as spreading the workload of retirees among the remaining staff wherever possible; eliminating, at least temporarily, non-required elective subjects that have sparse enrollment and same with clubs and activities.
Postpone all purchases that are not absolutely necessary right now. Difficult decisions are required by difficult and unprecedented times. If you agree to my request, please contact them. Their e-mail addresses are posted on the school website. If you know any of them personally, call them! We're all in this together!
John Kearney, Lake George
