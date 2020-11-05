Letter to the editor: In this city, it's easy to be thankful

Editor:

Saying “thank you” isn’t hard, especially if you live in Glens Falls. Here, the public servants at all levels do a great job — from the mayor to the workers who pick up leaves.

I want to point out two occasions recently that reminded me that Hometown USA is really a wonderful place in which to live.

We have a large tree in front of our home with a low-hanging branch that I feared was a potential hazard. I mentioned it to a city worker who was picking up leaves and yard clippings on our street a couple of weeks ago. Within a day, he saw to it that the branch was removed.

This morning, I noticed the city crew again picking up leaves along the street and so went out to thank them. The gentleman with whom I spoke said he had learned I had moved to the neighborhood recently and nicely explained the city’s open pickup schedule and answered other questions I had. Professional, polite and welcoming.

Glens Falls city workers deserve our thanks. Hometown USA? You bet, and it is our local public servants that contribute to that fine reputation.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0