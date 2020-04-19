Letter to the editor: In this category, Trump is No. 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Anyone who has not read the New York Times April 11 article, documenting Trump’s stunning ignorance and incompetence on COVID-19, go read it now.

The proof is on full display every evening when Trump soothes deep-seated insecurities by playing the TV show buffoon. This is so much more important than the blood of tens of thousands of Americans, which will now be on his hands.

Instead of trying to save lives, his every decision for three months was aimed at trying to ensure his re-election (by keeping President Obama’s strong economy going).

What is most important to him now? Lousy deals with China. Jacking up the price of oil to help his rich donors and countries that murder and dismember journalists. Who will it hurt? Just about everyone else. Millions of workers and citizens.

It is well documented that states have begged for federal help, but Trump says, “I do not accept responsibility. The federal stockpile is mine; states should go get your own medical supplies." And when states try to scrounge up supplies, Trump has his peeps swoop in and commandeer the orders and give them to supportive businesses and suck-up governors. Instead of throwing a lifeline, Trump says, “Drown baby drown.”