Letter to the editor: In the North Country, Stefanik gets us

Editor:

I am proud to cast my vote on Nov. 3 for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for re-election. She is a strong conservative who supports our president, the Second Amendment, securing our border and keeping our military strong.

Importantly, her first priority is our local issues here in the North Country. As town supervisor of Moriah, I’ve experienced first-hand the work she’s been able to get done for our community. When we have a problem, we know who to call: our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

The services she and her offices are able to provide for constituents are incredible, and she always goes above and beyond. She worked hard to rebuild our local infrastructure, particularly our water and wastewater. She’s a true partner in working toward quality and affordable health care, and she is deeply committed to working with businesses, creating jobs, and ensuring those jobs are retained.

She knows us, she gets us, she’s deeply entrenched in the community and always puts us above the partisan politics in Washington. I’m excited for another big victory for Elise Stefanik this year and to continue working with her in her next term. She has my full support.

Thank you, Elise, for your hard work on behalf of the North Country.

Tom Scozzafava, Witherbee

