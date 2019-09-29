Editor:
I am saddened that you gave a Bravo solely to the Glens Falls Police Department for the peaceful protest by We the People on Saturday in Glens Falls, neglecting to give due, let alone any, credit to the group itself. The police have been at every one of our marches as a general operating procedure, in fact sometimes they don't even come as they know we are peaceful and respectful people; that they were there on Saturday is routine, though an extra officer was there due to the aggressive behavior toward us by other groups.
The true thumbs up should go to the We the People group who refused to engage, thereby diffusing the situation with silence. In fact, there is a blog in The Post-Star reflecting that. In the three years we have been gathering in Glens Falls at Ms. Stefanik's office, there has been no need for barricades, nor has there been cursing and disruptive behavior. It is so wrong of you to paint us with the same brush as APEX and the Deplorables – watch the videos – read your reporters’ reports and blogs, then please acknowledge the strength it took to remain silent and not engage as vile words were hurled at us through megaphones, across a city street, with the Glens Falls Police looking on, as they refuse to enforce the NYS Penal Code regarding Disorderly Conduct and Harassment, telling us the DA will not prosecute, so no point in enforcing.
You have free articles remaining.
Kudos to those who marched silently through downtown on Saturday showing great strength and restraint in doing what needed to be done to avoid the confrontation, which was so aggressively being asked of us. Passive resistance stood out. Bravo!
LoisAnn O. Jahne, Cambridge