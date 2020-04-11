Letter to the editor: In pandemic we should follow the Golden Rule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Yesterday:

Oregon sent 140 ventilators to New York.

California sent 250 ventilators to NY, DC, Maryland.

Washington State sent 500 surplus ventilators to New York.

As a New Yorker, I want to thank our fellow Americans for their help.

Dan Stec and Elise Stefanik say they want to keep surplus ventilators in upstate New York, rather than sharing them with their fellow downstate New Yorkers who are suffering from COVID-19.

We should all send letters to both of these elected officials, who pretend they represent us, and tell them that their divisive, unkind behavior and words are not representative of Northern New Yorkers.

The day will come when we have an ice storm, hurricane, flood or blizzard and we will need the help of our fellow New Yorkers. I hope those mean-spirited, heartless, elected officials will not represent us when we need the help of our New York neighbors. Do either of them know the Golden Rule? “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Margaret Bartley, Elizabethtown

