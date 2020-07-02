Letter to the editor: In pandemic, Stefanik helping businesses

Editor:

Elise Stefanik's advocacy for small businesses has earned her an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Businesses. NFIB is the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization and proud supporters of Elise.

Elise is a huge advocate for small businesses across New York state and the North Country that she represents. She has done numbers on lowering taxes and cutting strict regulations on small businesses in her district and across the country as well as continuing to support and fix the issues of small business owners. When the COVID-19 pandemic affected small businesses, Elise was first on the case to help them. She worked closely with the businesses to proudly deliver PPP loans to help their businesses stay afloat while closed.

Elise is also a strong advocate for reopening as soon and safely as possible and is working with the federal, state, and local government to make that happen.

There is no doubt that Elise will continue to work hard and support small businesses everywhere and she will make sure they have the money and resources to succeed during these times. As a resident in a small town with many small businesses, I can say that not one small business has closed permanently or gone under due to the coronavirus crisis.