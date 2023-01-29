Letter to the editor: In NYS, we're being ruled, not governed

First, the Democrats and Gov. Kathy Hochul came out stating that she wants to ban gas stoves. Sadly, that's not where it ends for her party in Albany. After the appointment of radical environmentalist Assemblywoman Deborah Glick of the 66th District of Manhattan to head the Environmental Conservation committee in Albany, now New York residents, especially those in northern New York, can expect a slew of green, climate agenda bills that will affect them and the area drastically.

The first will ban all gas-powered mowers and weed-wackers statewide by 2025, Assembly Bill A00705 that was introduced earlier this month.

The Democrats in Albany don't care how this will affect you, or that electric mowers often cost much more than a gas-powered lawn mower, they're saving the planet and by God you will comply.

The second bill will ban all lead ammunition for hunting in New York state, Assembly Bill A00849, and if passed, which the Dems have to votes for and, if signed by Hochul, would take effect immediately. What the Democrats don't tell you is that there are very few alternatives to lead ammunition and what ones are out there are extremely costly and not in large numbers. How many people in the northern part of the state rely on game meat to help get their family through the winter, especially with the high costs of food these days? This isn't about the environment; this is all about control.

Meanwhile, the Democrats refuse to do anything about bail reform or the disastrous HALT act. Nope, just ban something else, that's all we get out of Albany and the governor's mansion. What was legal today will make you a criminal tomorrow. New York truly has become an empire state and we're being ruled, not governed anymore.

David LaPell,

Pottersville